Members of two Peterborough weight loss groups have raised over £1,800 for charity by donating their unwanted clothes which no longer fit them.

Over 75 bags of clothes, shoes and accessories were donated by slimmers by Woodston and Sugar Way Slimming World groups, as part of the national weight loss organisation’s ‘Big Slimming World Clothes Throw.’

Slimming World consultant Clair Albone, who runs groups on Tuesday mornings in Sugar Way and Wednesday evenings in Woodston, said: “Being overweight has been shown to increase the risk of developing cancer.

"Being overweight doesn’t mean that you’ll definitely develop cancer, but if you are overweight you are more likely to get cancer than if you are a healthy weight.”

Since 2013, Slimming World members have donated over £15 million worth of pre-loved items to Cancer Research UK shops.

Each filled bag is worth around £25 to the cancer charity.

Clair added: "Your exact risk will depend on lots of factors, including things you can’t change such as your age.

“Losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight could prevent around 22,800 cases of cancer every year in the UK, and reduce the risk of 13 types of cancer, such as cancers of the breast, uterus, ovaries and gall bladder.

“Slimming World has supported Cancer Research UK since 2013 and has helped to create a world where everyone can live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.”