Peterborough sikhs donate meals to the vulnerable

June 14 marks the date that the 5th Sikh Guru, Guru Arjun Dev Ji, was martyred.

To mark the anniversary of the important occasion, worshippers at the Gurdwara Baba Budha Sahib Ji, on Royce Road, held one of their traditional langar events.

The free kitchen provides free vegetarian food to be enjoyed by everyone together, regardless of ‘race, religion or any other differences’.

Over 100 meals, consisting of samosa, rice, chickpea masala and rice pudding, were delivered to YMCA Time Stop, Garden House and Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The volunteers also expressed their gratitude to Near Neighbours, the charity that helped to sponsor the event.

Light Project Peterborough which runs the Garden House, said: “A massive thank you to the very generous people from the Peterborough Gurdwara who provided our guests, staff and volunteers with a delicious lunch.

“We really appreciate it, thank you!”

