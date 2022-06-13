Peterborough shows it has pedal power as thousands take part in Tour of Cambridgeshire cycle race

Promoted by Peterborough has pedal power as thousands take on Tour of Cambridgeshire

Peterborough showed it has pedal power as thousands of people took part in the Tour of Cambridgeshire cycle race.

The event was held over the weekend, with closed road courses giving cyclists the chance to compete in a number of challenges safely.

The main race – the Gran Fondo – took place on Sunday, with the route taking place through towns and villages to the south of Peterborough. There were three courses – including a 100 mile route – with the chance to qualify for the World Amateur Cycling Championships with a good performance.

Along with the road racing, there was also a ‘festival of cycling’ held at the Peterborough Arena – which doubled up as the race start and finish line – with music, entertainment and a range of stalls on offer.

Malcolm Smith (co-founder of the Tour of Cambridgeshire) said: “The whole world has had a tough time over the last two years, so we’re delighted to be part of the return to normal,” said organiser Malcolm Smith. “It was great to see so many people out on the road and at the festival site having such a great time, and even the weather played ball.”

“It was thrilling to witness the support from thousands of locals in Ramsey, Yaxley and the many other towns and villages along the route. The atmosphere in Alconbury Weston along the Kudos KM was phenomenal and we’re humbled by the support of the many residents, local businesses and other partners in the region that helped us bring Britain’s biggest cycling festival back.”

