Peterborough shopping centres showcase their decorations this Christmas- The Good, The Bad and The Non-existent

The Christmas season is upon and shops and shopping centres across the city have decked the halls to celebrate the festive season.

Inevitably, there will be good and there will be bad in the eyes of residents as each of the city’s main shopping centres/areas have chosen to decorate their premises in their own way.

In fact, such was the strength of feeling regarding Serpentine Green’s tree, the centre has already been forced to completely replace their effort.

The Peterborough has been out and about in the city this week to spot how each of the main shopping centres such as Queensgate, Cathedral Square, Ortongate, Bretton Centre and the Werrington Centre are getting shoppers in the festive spirit.

Be sure to let us know which is your favourite although it is unlikely to be the Werrington Centre as the Scrooges in charge of the centre have placed no decorations up as of yet!

1 . Queensgate The Christmas lights and decorations at the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough. Photo: Queensgate Photo Sales

