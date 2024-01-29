Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shoppers have been urged not to abandon Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre over the next year as retail giant Frasers prepares to move into the mall.

The call comes after Frasers officially confirmed it is to occupy 92,500 square feet in the centre with its renowned concept store featuring a range of ‘aspirational brands’ and a Sports Direct with USC, Jack Wills and GAME.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism.

But the retailer has revealed that it will only move into the centre in 2025 after a range of improvement works have been carried out by Queensgate owners, Invesco.

The images, right, show how the new Frasers and Sports Direct stores at the Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough, should appear once completed. Left, from top, Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, Councillor Mohammed Farooq, leader of Peterborough City Council, and Dr Cheryl Greyson, senior lecturer in business at ARU Peterborough.

At the same time, food and fashion retailer is expected to close its three-storey store in the Queensgate leaving the centre with an extended amount of empty retail space.

Dr Cheryl Greyson, senior lecturer in business at ARU Peterborough, said “Frasers will provide the centre with a new anchor retailer to replace John Lewis, however, with an opening date of 2025, and M&S moving out in April 2024, we are set to have a lengthy period with a large empty space at one end of the shopping centre.

"How will Queensgate manage this in the interim to prevent other retailers moving out?

"I don’t think Queensgate’s management can do this alone.

"I would call on Peterborough’s shoppers not to abandon the centre in the interim period.

"Good things are coming, and the current stores need your continued support.”

Dr Greyson added: “Frasers’ announcement that it is taking over all the retail space in the Queensgate Shopping Centre that was previously vacated by John Lewis is great news for the centre and Peterborough.

“The Frasers Group, controlled by Mike Ashley, who is best known for Sports Direct, owns several well-known brands such as Sports Direct, USC, Jack Wills and GAME which it has been confirmed will be present in the Queensgate store.

"But it also owns other well-known brands such as tailors Gieves & Hawkes, Missguided, Flannels and Agent Provocateur, as well as significant stakes in other high street and luxury brands, so it’s exciting to think about the possible brands that may end up having a physical presence in Queensgate.

She said: “Unlike high-end department store John Lewis, Frasers offers a broader appeal to customers with a mix of more affordable brands like Sports Direct alongside more aspirational brands and the beauty hall which I think will sit very well in Peterborough.

"Fraser’s move has all the potential to revitalise the centre and attract other retailers in, particularly if the cinema and restaurant complex follow soon, and other measures to improve the centre are made, such as a rejuvenated bus station.”

Frasers is expected to create about 200 jobs with its move into the Queensgate and will take over all the space left by John Lewis in 2021, just three years after completing a £21 million revamp of the store.

Frasers says its dynamic concept store will house an array of aspirational brands across men’s, women’s and kidswear as well as a homeware and beauty offering alongside a 30,000 square feet Sports Direct.

A spokesperson said: "The engaging sports destination will showcase the world’s biggest sports and leisure brands as well as offer more brands from the group’s ecosystem including USC, Jack Wills and GAME.

He added: “The new stores will provide a compelling brand ecosystem in Queensgate, giving visitors access to the world’s best sports, lifestyle and premium brands.

"The duo will also complement existing retailers within the centre.”

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow said: “Frasers announcement is fabulous news for Peterborough and the city centre.

"The loss of John Lewis and M&S was a huge blow but Frasers have seen that Peterborough is full of potential and that our regeneration plans around the Station Quarter and city centre will kickstart 10 years of renewal and regeneration.

“Frasers clearly see what is happening and we are thrilled they are investing in our city’s future.

He added: “We would like Frasers to open as soon as possible but the fact that Frasers have committed their long term future here says it all.”

Councillor Mohammed Farooq, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “I am delighted to hear that Frasers is coming to the Queensgate Centre, as this is a very welcome boost for our city centre, especially in light of recent events.

“I want to look forwards now and there is so much for everyone to be excited about. Our ambitious growth plans are already paying dividends with our new university going from strength to strength and our Station Quarter soon to be transformed.

“These developments, along with several others, will help our city centre continue to develop and attract new businesses, ensuring it remains a vibrant and welcoming destination for residents, shoppers and visitors alike.

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of the city council’s Conservative group, and who as former council leader has worked with Queensgate to find a replacement for John Lewis, said: “It is excellent news.

"Shoppers will be delighted that Frasers has announced it will open – it might take some time but at least we now know that it is going to happen.”

Ed Ginn, Director of Investment Management at Invesco Real Estate, owner of the 835,000 square feet Queensgate, said: “The signing of Frasers Group is a significant step in our drive to transform Queensgate into a leading retail and leisure destination.