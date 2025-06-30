Peterborough shop inspections increase to stop sale of disposable vapes

Inspections of shops in Peterborough have increased since a national ban on the sale of disposable vapes was introduced.

The sale of single use vapes was banned on June 1, as the Government bids to reduce the number of devices being thrown away – Sky News said that it was estimated that 8.2 million vapes were being thrown away or littered every week in the UK - the equivalent of 13 per second.

It is also hoped that the ban will help make the use of vapes less accessible to children.

In a bid to ensure disposable vapes are not being sold in shops in Peterborough, the city council and trading standards teams have increased inspections on shops.

“We are developing a new process which will allow us to issue fixed penalties specifically designed to deal swiftly with the illegal sale of disposable vapes"

Cllr Alison Jones, Cabinet Member for Communities and Housing, said: “Regulatory Service teams are very much focused on addressing this issue, and we have increased our inspections of business premises to ensure they are operating in accordance with the legislative changes. These teams are adequately staffed to carry out these functions.

“We are working in partnership with Public Health, Police, HMRC and DWP to target premises that intelligence suggests are selling vapes, illicit tobacco, and contaminated alcohol, and to address trading without the relevant licences or permits. This includes a focus on barber shops to ensure they are acting in accordance with business regulations.

“The team’s work also includes test purchase operations to target the underage selling of vapes, alcohol, knives, and tobacco, and we have been successful in supporting the Police to discharge warrants on multiple businesses suspected of criminal activity. In addition, we are developing a new process which will allow us to issue fixed penalties specifically designed to deal swiftly with the illegal sale of disposable vapes.

“We are confident that this enhanced approach will support the Council’s aim to improve the health outcomes of our residents and increase public safety.”

Shops found breaching the ban could face a fine of up to £200 – and harsher penalties will be applied if shops continue to sell the banned items.

What is a single use vape?

Single-use vapes are not designed or intended for reuse.

A vape is single-use if it either:

has a battery you cannot recharge

is not refillable

To be reuseable, a vape must have a:

rechargeable battery

refillable container that holds the vaping e-liquid (such as a chamber, capsule, cartridge, pod or tank)

removable and replaceable coil (if the vape contains a coil)