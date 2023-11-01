Peterborough Sea Cadets create incredible Poppy display to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice

More than 500 hand made poppies included in stunning display

Peterborough Sea Cadets have created a stunning tribute to service men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

A spectacular cascade of hundreds of handmade poppies has been installed outside their headquarters at Old Customs House at Town Bridge in the run up to Remembrance Day.

Drivers on one of Peterborough’s busiest roads have been slowing down to get a proper view of the installation, which is lit up at night.

The display has taken months of preparations, and is raising money for the Royal British Legion’s annual Poppy Appeal, which was launched over the weekend.

Matt Millington, the commanding officer at the Peterborough Sea Cadets, said the project meant a lot to the group.

He said: “We have around 500 poppies in the display. They have all been made by members of the group out of the bottom of plastic bottles.

"We have done a lot of work with the Royal British Legion in the past, and we had a cascade coming out of the window last year. I wanted to do something even more spectacular this year, and we came up with the idea of putting the cascade on the mast.

"It has taken about six months to do, and everyone has been involved.

"The original idea last year came from the cascade that was at the Tower of London.

"I am now looking at what we can do next year – possibly wrapping the whole building in poppies.”

Members of the cadets, who are all aged between 10 and 18, attended the launch of the Poppy Appeal in Peterborough at the weekend.

To donate to fundraising page set up by the Sea Cadets, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/remembrance-for-the-royal-british-legion-2023

1 . Sea Cadets Members of the Sea Cadets with their tribute Photo: Sea Cadets Poppy Display Photo Sales

2 . Sea Cadets Poppy Display The display is lit up at night Photo: Sea Cadets Photo Sales

3 . Sea Cadets Poppy Display The display contains hundreds of hand made poppies Photo: Sea Cadets Photo Sales