Peterborough schoolwear provider Chroma expands with new acquisition

Chroma in Bretton.

Chroma, based in Wulfric Square, in Bretton, has just completed a deal to buy independent schoolwear retailer, The Green School Shop, of St Ives.

It is the latest in a series of moves for Chroma, which is well known for its Chromasport brand, as it continues to grow.

The business has recently extended its operations in Peterborough by securing additional premises which now houses three schoolwear showrooms, two sports showrooms plus a large production and design unit as well as extra warehouse capacity.

Chromasport in Bretton.

Managing director Darren Fogg, who took over from company founder Michael Vincent four years ago, said: “The Green School Shop was a perfect fit for Chroma.

He said: “Despite some challenging times during the pandemic our hard work and organisation has meant that we continue to be on a sound footing.

“This business expansion increases the Chroma Schoolwear provision to over 85 schools and academies around Cambridgeshire and marks another step in the growth and development of the Chroma business.

Mr Fogg added: “We’re delighted to welcome The Green School Shop team into the Chroma group.

“Chroma already has a strong presence in North Cambridgeshire and the acquisition of another schoolwear business headed by like-minded management to add strength to our coverage in South Cambridgeshire makes a great strategic fit and complete sense.”

Following the acquisition, The Green School Shop will continue to operate under its own brand and Susan Jarrah will lead the team in the role of director.

Susan said: “This is really great news.