This week, thousands of young adults from across our region will, finally, find out their A-Level exam results.

While some may be delighted with their grades, and others not so much, it is without doubt a milestone moment which deserves to be celebrated, regardless of what results are achieved.

As always, the achievements of this year’s students will be compared to those of previous cohorts.

With this in mind, we thought it prudent to remind ourselves how well Peterborough’s schools and colleges did in 2023 in terms of A-Level results.

Data for six Peterborough schools/ colleges – including Ken Stimpson Academy – was not available.

It is important to note that school and college performance data for the 2022/2023 academic should be viewed with caution as qualifications returned to pre-Covid standards during that academic year. Performance measures that are based on qualification results reflect this, and so cannot be directly compared to measures from 2021/2022.

It is also important to note that the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic affected individual schools, colleges and students differently.

Exam Results Youngsters will be receiving exam results this week

With students achieving an average grade of 'B' and an average point score of 41.3, The King's (The Cathedral) School was the top performing school/college in Peterborough last year.

With students achieving an average grade of 'C+' and an average point score of 34.83, The Peterborough School was the second best performing school/college in Peterborough last year.