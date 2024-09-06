Success of Peterborough teen is remarkable as he only took up competitive chess two years ago

The parents of a teenager from Stanground are celebrating the success of their “extraordinary” son who has just been crowned a regional and national chess champion.

Last week, 15-year-old Freddie Fairhurst picked up the top prize at a prestigious national tournament in Cambridge, and then followed that by taking the Peterborough Chess Club Division 1 title a few days later.

“We couldn't be more proud of him,” said Freddie’s dad Steve: “His journey from a novice player to a champion in such a short time is truly inspiring.”

The FIDE-rated Cambridge Congress – which was held on August 24-25 – attracted top-tier chess players from all across the UK. However, it was Freddie who emerged as champion in the U1900 rated section, outplaying 22 competitors of all ages along the way.

Not one to rest on his laurels, the aspiring grandmaster took top spot in his local league just a few days later:

“This accomplishment is especially impressive, observed Steve, “considering that this league, which spans six months, has been consistently won by the same player for the past five seasons.”

The proud father said he has been blown away by his son’s recent success:

“What makes these achievements even more extraordinary is the fact that he only began playing competitive chess less than two years ago,” he said.

Steve is in awe of the way Freddie persevered with chess, even when things did not initially go his way:

“In those early days, he faced his share of challenges, winning just two games in his first three months.,” he recalled.

“However, his passion for the game and relentless drive to improve never wavered.

“He spent countless hours studying, practising, and refining his strategies, determined to reach new heights.”

Freddie says he is “very proud” of his achievements.

“I love playing chess [and I’m] looking forward to progressing further with a view to representing England in the future,” he said.

Stanground Academy is encouraging Freddie, allowing him to set up a chess club at lunchtimes.

Steve is just as enthusiastic as his gifted son about what lies ahead:

“We're excited to see what the future holds for him in the world of chess.”