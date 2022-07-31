A Peterborough school was retained a prestigious inclusion award for work providing equal opportunities to every youngster on the register.

City of Peterborough Academy (CoPA), retained its prestigious Inclusion Quality Mark (IQM) – a nationally recognised framework for schools to reach a level of excellence in education inclusivity. For the IQM, inclusive schools are institutions at which every young person matters, and equal opportunities are provided for all pupils.

Since first becoming an IQM Inclusive School and an IQM Centre of Excellence in 2018, the IQM assessor stated that “the school continues to move from strength to strength.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City of Peterborough Academy has retained the prestigious award

As one of only 155 Flagship Schools in the country, CoPA allowed all pupils, including refugees, to continue to have access to the curriculum during lockdown, acquiring some laptops from the Department for Education and investing in others. Pupils' wellbeing was also supported during this challenging time, with members of the senior leadership team regularly communicating with pupils and families.

Ben Pearce, Principal of City of Peterborough Academy, said: “At City of Peterborough Academy, we focus on ensuring that staff and pupils are respected as individuals. We recognise that in addition to supporting each child, staff wellbeing is also crucial because if staff are not in the right place, how can pupils properly be supported.

“We offer a caring, supportive and happy environment where everyone can achieve well and leave as confident, compassionate and articulate individuals with the skills to support them through their lives. Being awarded Flagship School status by the

Inclusion Quality Mark is a wonderful testament to this philosophy.”