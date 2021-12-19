Peterborough school raises £2500 for charity with charity quiz night

Sixth form studenets who ran the quiz at Ormiston Bushfield Academy.

Held on December 3, the quiz was run by the Sixth Form student leadership team, with Deputy Head Students Phoebe Betts and Tobi Oladejo taking the lead.

More than 100 people attended the event, and the money will be sent to Little Miracles, a charity based in Peterborough, which provides care and support to disadvantaged and disabled children across the country.

Many of Bushfield’s Sixth Formers have volunteered in the Peterborough branch of the charity and have experienced the support Little Miracles provides for these children, allowing them to have a sense of normality in a comforting setting.

Each quiz round was interspersed with flash auctions and raffles, with the team of maths teachers - ‘Izzy Wizzy Let’s get Quizzy’ - winning the quiz. The losing team was even awarded a wooden spoon for their efforts.

To support the raffle, the school’s Deputy Head Students wrote to local businesses requesting donations of products and goods to allow the charity night to raise as much money as possible for such a good cause.

The donations were gifted by generous local businesses like BGL, Academica Technology Group and DMG education. Donations included iPads, leisure activities, Christmas decorations, soft toys and various food items.

During the event, a number of sixth form performing arts students showcased their talents in a series of performances such as Dance of the Decades, Cell Block Tango from Chicago the Musical and Luck be a Lady from Guys and Dolls. The performances received adulation from the large audience, consisting of sixteen tables of teachers, parents and local supporters.

Dennis Kirwan, Principal at Ormiston Bushfield Academy, said:

“We are exceptionally proud of our sixth form team for putting the event together, with their help we have been able to support a wonderful local charity: Little Miracles.