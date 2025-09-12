Peterborough school looking to build extension to cater for full intake of students

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Sep 2025, 13:46 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2025, 13:50 BST
A school in Peterborough is looking to build an extension in preparation for a full intake of students.

Manor Drive Secondary Academy opened to its first Year 7 cohort in September 2022 and is part of the Four Cs Multi Academy Trust.

Most Popular

The trust submitted a planning application to Peterborough City Council on September 10 to build a single-storey extension to create a larger dining area as well as rooms for safeguarding and maintenance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Planning documents stated that, because the school receives a new intake each school year, it had "become apparent" that additional space/rooms were required to cater for a full intake in the future.

Manor Drive Secondary Academy in Peterboroughplaceholder image
Manor Drive Secondary Academy in Peterborough

"The main purpose of the extension is to provide additional space for lunchtime by extending the existing refectory from the southern elevation of the eastern wing," plans stated.

"This is to ensure there will be sufficient space once the academy reaches full capacity for lunchtime to take place over a reasonable timescale rather than a protracted period of time over multiple sittings."

The extension would also provide dedicated areas for pastoral care.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"These spaces will be used to offer students a calm, supportive environment where they can receive guidance, wellbeing support, or restorative conversations when needed," a planning statement noted.

"They will also provide staff with appropriate spaces to carry out safeguarding work discreetly and effectively, ensuring that any concerns can be managed sensitively and in the best interests of the young people involved."

Peterborough City Council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.

Related topics:Manor Drive Secondary AcademyPeterboroughPeterborough City Council
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice