Peterborough school looking to build extension to cater for full intake of students

A school in Peterborough is looking to build an extension in preparation for a full intake of students.

Manor Drive Secondary Academy opened to its first Year 7 cohort in September 2022 and is part of the Four Cs Multi Academy Trust.

The trust submitted a planning application to Peterborough City Council on September 10 to build a single-storey extension to create a larger dining area as well as rooms for safeguarding and maintenance.

Planning documents stated that, because the school receives a new intake each school year, it had "become apparent" that additional space/rooms were required to cater for a full intake in the future.

Manor Drive Secondary Academy in Peterborough

"The main purpose of the extension is to provide additional space for lunchtime by extending the existing refectory from the southern elevation of the eastern wing," plans stated.

"This is to ensure there will be sufficient space once the academy reaches full capacity for lunchtime to take place over a reasonable timescale rather than a protracted period of time over multiple sittings."

The extension would also provide dedicated areas for pastoral care.

"These spaces will be used to offer students a calm, supportive environment where they can receive guidance, wellbeing support, or restorative conversations when needed," a planning statement noted.

"They will also provide staff with appropriate spaces to carry out safeguarding work discreetly and effectively, ensuring that any concerns can be managed sensitively and in the best interests of the young people involved."

Peterborough City Council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.