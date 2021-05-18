Peterborough runners prepare for marathon challenge this weekend

The Enervit Peterborough Marathon’s 26.2 miles will take place on Sunday, with the course starting and finishing at Ferry Meadows.

Visitors to Ferry Meadows are being warned the park will be especially busy on Sunday, and people are being urged to keep dogs on leads and give way to runners on the footpaths.

For everyone’s safety, organisers Sublime Racing are not encouraging spectators, but ask if you spot runners out on the course, please give them a cheer and some encouragement.

Race Director, Martin Jennings said: “We really are delighted to be welcoming runners back to the marathon distance.

“None of this would be possible without the support of our Race Maker volunteers, our sponsors and race partners.”

You can view the course map online at https://sites.google.com/sublimeracing.com/sublime-peterborough-marathon-/home

Sublime Racing would like to thank main sponsors & partners, Enervit Sport, Advance Performance, Smith’s Motor Company and their marathon charity Kidney Research.

