Peterborough’s Poppy Appeal has been officially launched by the Royal British Legion (RBL).

On Saturday (October 26) members and veterans of the Armed Forces gathered outside Peterborough Town Hall to mark the start of this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Standard bearers, and members of Royal Navy Cadet Force joined representatives from the Royal British Legion and members of the public in attendance.

The launch event was opened by Reverend George Rogers, Lieutenant Commander Graham Casey, and Deputy Mayor Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald.

"The British Legion are the custodians of remembrance,” explained Lt Cdr Casey.

He encouraged all those present to join him in using the run up to Remembrance Day to take time out and think about those who have given the ultimate sacrifice, and those who, today, are ready and willing to put themselves in harm’s way on our behalf.

"Think about those who have served in the Armed Forces and continue to serve,” he implored. “Remembering is our duty.”

Established in 1921, The Poppy Appeal is a fundraising campaign by the RBL that takes place annually in November to support the Armed Forces community.

So far, the Peterborough Poppy Appeal has already raised £107,000.

The appeal runs until Remembrance Sunday, the second Sunday in November which is the day traditionally put aside to remember all those who have given their lives in the cause of peace and freedom.

Remembrance Sunday this year will fall on Sunday 10th November.

In addition to the Poppy Appeal launch event on Bridge Street, Remembrance Day displays and commemorations have also been revealed elsewhere across the city and its surrounding areas.

Peterborough Sea cadets have erected an impressive cascade at their Customs House HQ, while Whittlesey Poppy Blitz are putting the final touches to their own displays at the Garden of Remembrance and other locations across the town.

