The owners of a rapidly growing baby goods shop in Peterborough are celebrating their first anniversary.

Husband and wife team Alex and Natalie Harper opened Mybaby in Lawson Avenue, Stanground, just 12 months ago.

But such was the demand for their products the couple quickly opted to move to a larger unit at the Peterborough One Retail Park and have also taken on a member of staff.

And now as they celebrate the successful completion of their first year, they are already considering another expansion and employing extra to cope with the busy demand.

To celebrate the first anniversary this weekend, there will be a range of product offers running throughout the three days of the Bank Holiday weekend and there will be 10 goodie bags to be won by the first 10 customers in on Saturday. Non-alcoholic fizzy drinks and cakes will also be available.

Natalie said: “We are delighted at the response to the business from customers and this is one way we can say thank you to them.

"A year ago, we worried if we would be able to cover our costs. We’re not worried by that any more.

"We get a lot of returning customers as they babies grow, which is lovely, and we have also seen a lot of new customers. People are always having babies, it seems."

Mybaby sell a range of products and brands from prams and strollers to cots, cribs and nursery furniture as well as bonnets, teethers, rattles, changing bags and strollers from a range of top brands such as Icklebubba and iCandy.

One of the reasons the couple chose to set up the business was to fill the gap left by the the disappearance from the city of long established retailers such as Kiddicare, Mothercare and John Lewis.

Natalie said: “It is increasingly difficult for people to find a shop that sells our type of products.

"We get customers who are prepared to travel for nearly an hour to call in."

And despite the current growth of online shopping, it seems many customers still want the opportunity to pop into a shop to see and touch the products they hope to buy.

Natalie said: “People want to make sure for themselves the products are right, and that they will last and will also fit into the space they have at home or in the car.

"Some prefer to then go home and order from our website.”

Looking to the future, Natalie, who is currently working seven days a week said: “Over the next year we will stay here and would like to grow our product range.