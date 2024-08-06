A Peterborough-based Japanese restaurant has announced it is adding a unique fusion meal to its menu this week.

From August 11, Katana, on Broadway, will be offering diners the chance to savour a Japanese version of the traditional British Sunday roast dinner.

It is thought this innovative culinary experience will be the only one of its kind available in the UK.

Director at Katana Peterborough, Saran Raj said he is “thrilled” to introduce the Japanese Roast to the restaurant’s already diverse menu.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to enjoy this exceptional fusion of Japanese and British culinary tradition,” he said.

“The goal is to merge traditional British roast concepts with Japanese flavours and cooking techniques, offering guests a fusion of familiar and exotic tastes.”

All meals begin with an array of unlimited starters showcasing a selection of hot appetisers and sushi, which includes everything from sweet and sour fried chicken gyoza to spicy tuna maki.

The main courses offer diners the chance to tuck into traditional roast components with tangible Japanese twists. These include dishes like seasoned beef rump with sansho pepper sauce, chicken breast flavoured with ginger mirin and teriyaki sauce, and sea bass fillet with miso soya and creamy garlic sauce.

Vegetarian options (such as miso garlic cauliflower and roasted tofu) are also available.

Accompaniments including togarashi potatoes, maple miso carrots, and green beans with yuzu vinaigrette complement the main courses.

Of course, sweet treats like mango cheesecake, delicate mochi, and a variety of flavoursome ice creams will be on hand to round off every meal.

Saran explained what first made his team come up with the idea to reimagine the much-loved British classic:

“The inspiration behind the Japanese roast came from the desire to set it apart from any other dining options,” he said.

“We wanted to provide a completely unique culinary experience.”

The novel dining experience at the ultra-modern Japanese restaurant will be available every Sunday from 12-4pm.Full menus and a range of table booking options can be found at the Katana at www.katanapeterborough.co.uk

