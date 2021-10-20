Peterborough residents will Walk to Remember this weekend to celebrate lives of loved ones

People are due to step out for Sue Ryder's Walk to Remember - Peterborough this Sunday October 24

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice’s Walk to Remember - Peterborough, sponsored by Perkins Engines Company Limited, will see residents put on their walking shoes for a 5k or 10k trail at Ferry Meadows Country Park on Sunday.

The special occasion will be a chance for people to come together in the fresh air with friends and family, and pay tribute to loved ones who are no longer with us.

Walk to Remember will also raise vital funds for Sue Ryder’s palliative care and bereavement support.

It’s not too late to sign up – people can join on the day, with registration open from 9.30am on Sunday.

Walkers can enjoy live entertainment and songs from vintage performer, Rachel Bea, and a fun warm-up led by local fitness instructor, Kyle O’Sullivan. They will set out at 11am on either a 5k or a 10k route around the scenic country park, marshalled by volunteers.

During the walk, there will be an opportunity to place a special dedication in honour of a loved one.

To mark the achievement, each walker will get a congratulatory medal as they cross the finish line.

Joely Garner, Community Fundraising Manager at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “We hope everyone will be able to join us at Walk to Remember - Peterborough on Sunday. It promises to be a really special opportunity to come together to celebrate, remember and talk about the lives of loved ones who are no longer with us.

“The funds raised by taking part in Walk to Remember will help us to continue to provide our expert palliative care and bereavement support, and fill someone’s last days with love.”

Sign up on the day from 9.30am at Ferry Meadows Country Park, Ham Lane, Peterborough, PE2 5UU.

Tickets are: Adult £12, Child £7. Children under five go free. Family tickets (2 adults, 2 children) are £30, and a team of six ticket is £60.

Participants who sign up on the day will receive a Walk to Remember t-shirt.