Peterborough residents wanting to stock up on free bin liners urged to take action this week

Free bin liners up for grabs to Peterborough residents who leave their grey food caddy bins outside from tomorrow.

If you’re looking to top up your stock of free bin liners then now is the time to act.

Peterborough City Council has announced that residents who put out their grey food waste caddy bins for collection over tomorrow (March 12) will receive two rolls of free liners.

Each roll contains 40 liners, meaning every property will receive 80 liners, an amount which may last some households up to a year.

Councillor Gavin Elsey, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said the council is “committed to providing free liners to support residents.”

“We very much encourage residents to use our food waste collection service to prevent unnecessary food waste being disposed of in the black bin which is much more costly for us to process,” he said

While the councillor was keen to highlight the council’s commitment to supporting Peterborians, he acknowledged there were persistent concerns about the rate at which free bin liners could be shared:

“With the prices of the liners having trebled over the past few years, we are conscious of the cost of supplying liners and the volumes being used,” he noted.

“In future we aim to limit each household to three to four rolls a year to enable us to keep the liners free of charge to all residents.”

The roll-out of free bin liners will start tomorrow when refuse collectors from Aragon Direct Services will be delivering the two rolls of the green liners to every household that leaves a grey food waste caddy bin outside their property.

The first liners will be delivered (this week) to Parnwell, Fengate, Eastgate, South Gladstone, Lincoln Road, the city centre, Broadway, Dogsthorpe Road, Park Road, Garton End Road, Newark Avenue, Eastfield Road, North Eastfield and South Eastfield.

Residents are reminded that grey food waste caddies are for all cooked and uncooked solid food waste.

Councillor Elsey said council representatives will be accompanying the refuse collectors:

“The recycling education team will be in the areas when the liner delivery takes place to door knock the households not participating in the service, to encourage participation and deliver leaflets on the food waste services.”