Peterborough residents urged to Walk to Remember to support Thorpe Hall Hospice

Amanda (pictured left) and her friend Sammie (right) participating in a Sunrise Walk in memory of their friend Katherine

Sue Ryder is hoping that hundreds of local people will take part in its Walk to Remember - Peterborough 10k or 5k event on Sunday, October 24, to celebrate the lives of loved ones who have died.

Walk to Remember - Peterborough, which is being sponsored by Perkins Engines Company Limited, will be an opportunity for walkers to come together in the fresh air with family and friends and raise vital funds.

It will take place at the picturesque Ferry Meadows. Supporters can choose a 5k or 10k walk around the scenic country park, including past its lovely lakes.

Walkers will be able to place a poignant dedication along the way in honour of those special to them.

The money raised by taking part will go towards Sue Ryder’s vital palliative, neurological and bereavement support.

One person preparing to lace up her trainers for a special Walk to Remember is Amanda Garratt, from Oundle near Peterborough. Amanda, 52, will be stepping out in honour of her best friend, Katherine Leakey, who was cared for at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in 2019.

Since Katherine died, Amanda has fundraised for the hospice in her memory. She has done a Sunrise Walk and an obstacle race with Katherine’s friend Sammie, a 16-mile walk with Katherine’s husband and a group of friends, and put on a 50th birthday party in her best friend’s honour.

“Sue Ryder is a fantastic charity which holds a special place in my heart. Sue Ryder provided outstanding end of life care to my best friend Katherine, along with fantastic support services for her family and friends,” said Amanda.

“Katherine received superb care 24 hours a day, making sure she was kept comfortable and pain free, and retained her dignity right through to her final moments. The nurses not only cared for Katherine, but also made sure all visitors were looked after.

“Witnessing first-hand the outstanding care provided by the staff and volunteers inspired me to support Sue Ryder, to ensure they are able to continue providing their excellent services for many years to come.”

She added: “Katherine devoted her career to helping others. She worked in a variety of social care positions, specialising in roles helping out women and children. The good work she did touched so many people, so many of whom came forward after her death to speak up about what a difference she made. Her colleagues all speak warmly about her and how good she was at her job.

“Above all, she was dearly loved by her family and friends. It feels a fitting memory to the good work she did, to pay this back by supporting Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, and I’m sure she would be delighted we continue to do this.”

Nilesh Patel, Senior Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said:

“Thank you so much to Amanda and Katherine’s friends and family for their incredible support.

“Walk to Remember - Peterborough on Sunday 24 October promises to be a special event and we hope people will be able to join us. Not only will it allow supporters to raise vital funds, but it will be a chance to come together to celebrate, remember and talk about loved ones who are no longer with us.

“A huge thank you to everyone at Perkins Engines Company Limited for sponsoring this event – your support is very important to us.

“The money raised through Walk to Remember - Peterborough will enable our doctors, nurses and staff to continue to provide compassionate and expert care and help us fill someone’s last days with love.

“If you can’t make this date, you can organise your own Walk to Remember and do 5k, 10k or a distance of your choice on any day during October.

“Our research finds more than two thirds of the British public (71%) have a special place they visit to remember a loved one who has died. This could be the countryside, a local park, or a favourite pub or restaurant. Make it your own Walk to Remember by deciding your start and finish line and a route that means something to you.”

Sign up now for Walk to Remember - Peterborough at www.sueryder.org/walkpeterborough