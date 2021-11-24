Peterborough residents urged to sponsor a room for young rough sleepers

Residents are being urged to sponsor a room for a young rough sleeper

Charity YMCA Trinity Group is supporting the scheme this Room Sponsor Week.

The week, which runs from 29th November to 3rd December, centres on providing young people with a stable place to live.

As a Room Sponsor, individuals will make a small, regular donation which provides a room at YMCA Trinity Group where young people can feel safe and supported.

Across England, there is expected to be around 200,000 people experiencing homelessness – many young and in desperate need of help.

At the YMCA Trinity Group accommodation, young people will have access to the advice and support they need to regain confidence, develop skills, and get into work or education.

One young person who was helped by YMCA Trinity Group, Carmen, said: “I feel that if I had not had my time living at the YMCA that I would not be the person I am today. I learned many life skills that have helped me massively in my adult life. I gained knowledge and experience managing and paying bills, went through budgeting plans on how to manage the remaining money for the month, learned daily skills such as maintaining accommodation cleanliness, laundry, cooking, and shopping.”

YMCA Trinity Group is a local charity that helps young people to realise their full potential on their journey to independence.

Jonathan Martin, Chief Executive of YMCA Trinity Group, said: “It’s no secret that many young people all over the region are homeless and living on the edge. By becoming a Room Sponsor, you’re not only giving these vulnerable young people a home, you’re giving them a second chance.

“But changing a life full of challenges doesn’t happen overnight. By getting involved this Room Sponsor Week, you can help us to kick-start that journey, so we can continue to transform the lives of those who need it most in our local community.”

From as little as just 40p a day (£12 a month), you can become a Room Sponsor. Room Sponsors get real, regular feedback from the young people who are turning their lives around. They will also receive a welcome pack and thank you gift.

Each year, YMCA Trinity Group supports around 10,000 young and vulnerable people, and communities across Peterborough, Cambridgeshire and Suffolk. Its primary aim is to enable every young person to grow and develop, running initiatives that tackle issues such as youth engagement, youth offending, mental health, access to employment, domestic violence, and crisis support.