Peterborough residents urged to look out for unlicensed ice cream vans

Peterborough City Council is urging residents to be on the look out for unlicensed ice cream vans this summer

The council licences all ice cream vans that trade legally in the city. The licensing ensures that the vehicles are roadworthy, are fully insured and hold a valid MOT In addition, licensed vehicles undergo regular food hygiene checks and licensed ice cream traders are all DBS vetted and checked to ensure they have a valid driving licence.

Once licensed, an ice cream van is issued with an orange plate that is fixed to the rear of the vehicle – similar to those used on taxis. The orange plate contains the council logo, the plate number and the vehicle registration of the van.