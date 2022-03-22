Peterborough residents urged to do their bit to help victims of war in Ukraine

Since the country’s invasion by Russian forces last month, Peterborough City Council has pledged to do all it can to help with international efforts to support the country.

The council is working alongside local community groups to gather donations of food, medical supplies and other items which can be transported.

Dozens of items have already been donated to St Olga Ukrainian Catholic Church in New Street, Woodston, with items also being stored at the East of England Showground.

Peterborough City Council cabinet member for digital services and transformation Cllr Marco Cereste visiting the East of England Showground where donations for Ukraine are being stored.

The council is also working with community groups to understand the needs of Ukrainian residents in Peterborough who are looking to host family members through the Ukraine Family Scheme. This includes making sure there is advice to host families to enable new arrivals to navigate public and voluntary services such as healthcare, education, finding a job and English language lessons.

Residents can also take part in the Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme which asks people to offer space in their homes for those fleeing the war. More details can be found at: https://homesforukraine.campaign.gov.uk.

If you are a Peterborough resident intending to or already hosting members of your family as part of the Ukraine Family Scheme, please register with the council using this form which can also be accessed on the council’s website by visiting: https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/news/peterborough-residents-urged-to-get-involved-in-ongoing-efforts-to-support-ukraine.

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “The situation in Ukraine is continuing to leave thousands of people in need of vital life-saving aid. As a council, we’ve pledged to do all we can to help and show solidarity towards Ukraine and its people.

“This is a humanitarian crisis and I would ask everyone to help if you can. The scale of generosity shown so far has not surprised me, but there is always more we can do. If you can spare some time, money or would like to welcome a refugee into your home please get involved.”

To show Peterborough’s solidarity with Ukraine the council has lit up trees along Bridge Street in yellow and blue at night.

Members of the council gave their unanimous approval for a motion at recent meeting of Full Council expressing grave concern at the ongoing situation and pledging to offer support.

The motion also noted Peterborough’s long-standing twinning partnership with the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia and committed the council to strengthening and developing this arrangement.

The authority has sent a letter to the Mayor of Vinnytsia offering support to the city’s residents and officers will work to follow this up.