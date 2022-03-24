Peterborough residents reminded of death registration law change being introduced this week

News

All appointments to register deaths in Peterborough will become in-person from Friday.

The Coronavirus Act 2020 allowed registrations to be carried out remotely, but the law expires on 25 March, meaning registrations from this date can no longer be carried out over the phone.

Anyone wishing to register a death in Peterborough will from Friday need to visit the Register Office at 33 Thorpe Road. Parking is available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In order to reduce the transmission of Covid-19, Peterborough City Council has put in place a series of public health measures. These are:

• Do not come to the appointment if you have any symptoms of coronavirus, or you have recently been in contact with anyone who has symptoms, or you are otherwise self-isolating.

• Wear a face covering, unless medically exempt.

• Arrive five minutes before your appointment time. If you are late it may not be possible to proceed with your appointment.

• When you arrive, remain in your car or in the car park until you are contacted by the registrar through the phone number you provided.

• You will be directed to wait by one of the entrances to the building where you should wait outside until the registrar comes to collect you.

• Hand sanitiser stations at entrances must be used by all visitors before entering the building, while social distancing must be maintained.

Visitors should also be aware that toilets and baby changing facilities will not be available.

Death certificates cost £11 each and can only be paid through a contactless card payment.

Only one person should attend to register the death, although a second person can accompany them to offer support.

More information, including on the medical certificate and questions you will be asked during the registration, can be found by visiting: https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/births-deaths-and-ceremonies/deaths.