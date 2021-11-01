Peterborough residents invited to pay their respects to the fallen at Armistice Day and Remembrance events

The Poppy Appeal 100th Anniversary launch by The Royal British Legion Peterborough Branch with a march from the war memorial to Queensgate EMN-211029-133057009

Peterborough City Council in conjunction with the Peterborough Branch of the Royal British Legion and Peterborough Cathedral will be commemorating the occasion at the War Memorial outside the Town Hall in Bridge Street.

Wreaths will be laid at the steps of Peterborough’s War Memorial as part of two services of remembrance taking place to honour those who lost their lives for their country.

The city’s civic Armistice event takes place on Thursday November 11 at 10.45am and the Remembrance parade on Sunday November 14 at 10.45am.

Both events (along with the Cathedral Service on Remembrance Sunday) will be live streamed for those unable to attend in person. Residents will be able to watch the live stream from 10.57am at https://www.facebook.com/PeterboroughCC and

https://www.facebook.com/PeterboroughCathedral

If the public cannot obtain tickets for the Cathedral Service then there will be a service in St John’s Church at 11am on Cathedral Square that they will be able to attend.

The Mayor of Peterborough Councillor Stephen Lane said: “These important events are for us all to pay our respects to those who lost their lives serving for our country. I hope the people of Peterborough will join us in marking the dedication of our armed forces in the past, present and future.