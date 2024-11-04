Car Haven car park will be used as mustering point for those taking part in this year’s civic ceremony to honour Britain’s war dead

As Remembrance Day approaches, Peterborians are being reminded that they may need to alter their plans when it comes to parking in the city centre.

Residents who like to park in the Car Haven car park off Bishop’s Road are being encouraged to seek alternative parking arrangements on Sunday November 10 as the popular venue will be closed from 6am to 3pm.

The reason for this is due to the area being used as a mustering point for people taking part in the city’s official Remembrance Day service being held on Bridge Street that Sunday morning.

Residents and visitors alike who will be venturing into town on that day are warmly invited to come along and join the service, which will remember all of those who have lost their lives in conflict.

“I would encourage everyone to come along to these poignant ceremonies as it is vitally important to remember those who have served for their country,” said Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Marco Cereste.

“Remembrance Day gives us all the chance to pay our respects to all those who have been killed or injured in the service of their country in conflicts both recent and in the past.”

The Remembrance Sunday service will take place at the War Memorial on Bridge Street at 10.30am on Sunday November 10.

In addition to the Remembrance Sunday Silence and Wreath Laying service on Sunday, Peterborough City Council, in conjunction with the Peterborough Branch of the Royal British Legion, will also commemorate the Armistice Two Minute Silence at the War Memorial at 10.40am on Monday, November 11.

Both events will be televised on a large screen in Cathedral Square, while the wreath laying service and silence will also be streamed on Peterborough City Council's YouTube channel, which can be accessed here.

As well as welcoming members of the public to attend both events, Cllr Cereste encouraged people to support this year's Poppy Appeal.

“The purchasing and wearing of a poppy is a lovely way to remember those who lost their lives and it also supports the serving and former servicemen and women of today,” he said.