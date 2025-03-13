Peterborough Regional Pool: Car park to close for four months as demolition set to begin

Pool was closed in September 2023

Demolition of Peterborough Regional Pool is finally set to get underway next week – nearly 18 months after it was closed.

The much loved pool was officially closed in September 2023 following works to remove asbestos and then the discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC). The decision was made to permanently close the centre by the council's cabinet in March 2024.

Next week, demolition will begin, following a ‘soft strip’ of the site.

The demolition will mean that the car park at the Regional Pool will be closed for 16 weeks, starting on Monday.

Residents who use the car park are being advised to use nearby car parks during this time including Bishops Road, Riverside and Car Haven – information about alternative car parks can be found here.

Councillor Mohammed Jamil, cabinet member for Peterborough City Council, said: “Following a soft-strip out of the Regional Pool building earlier this year we are now ready to begin formal demolition.

“Unfortunately this will mean that the Regional Pool car park is closed temporarily, however, there is plenty of parking available at nearby car parks in the city centre and we advise residents to use these for the time being."

Politicians from a number of political parties have campaigned for a replacement pool – however, no solution has been agreed yet.

Outside of the summer months when the Lido is open, the closure of the Regional Pool means there are no public swimming pools in Peterborough city centre.