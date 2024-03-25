Peterborough recruitment firm CSR Group to take on 30 staff as it prepares for new growth
A business has relocated to a new HQ in Peterborough as it prepares for a year of growth.
Recruitment company CSR Group has just moved into new offices at Westpoint, Lynch Wood, after undergoing a rebrand.
Bosses say the larger premises will prepare the company, formerly known as Circle Select, for growth over the year during which staff numbers will double from the current 30 to 60 people.
The business has seen its turnover reach £13 million in five years and Luke McCluskey, group managing director, says the goal is to finish the calendar year on a £20 million turnover.
CSR Group is a recruitment organisation focused on providing hard-to-source talent into its core markets and is made up of Circle Life Sciences, Circle Foods and Circle Engineering.
Mr McCluskey said: “Our plans are to double in size over the next 12 months and this suite will accommodate this growth.
"We have an outstanding track record of hiring talent at grass roots level and giving them access to the most comprehensive and rigorous training and development programs, and in turn, developing individuals with no experience, into some of the most successful in the country.
“It is a truly exciting time for our business.”
Mr McCluskey says the key ingredient to the company’s success is a highly motivated workforce.
He said: “As a leader, the most success I’ve had with people is really tapping into their ‘why’.
“When I can tap into this desire, it is very easy to break down what that person needs to do to achieve a goal and within a timescale they never deemed possible.
"It keeps people laser focused on the job in hand. It’s a big deal when someone hits their goals, I take immense pride in it.
“We’ve built a business around giving people genuine paths of progression. We promote entrepreneurial thinking across the business.
“I am a firm believer that happy people make money. So we incentivise anything and everything.
"It’s super important we remain truly focused on working in markets that make a difference to the world.
"Whether that be Food Manufacturing, Life Sciences (Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices & Biotech), Energy or Engineering.
"These markets have an exceptionally high barrier to entry but when you have the ability to source candidates in these tough markets, quicker than the competition, you can go all the way.”