Crooton, based in Peterborough Business Park, in Lynch Wood, hopes to raise £400,000 from a crowdfunding exercise to recruit new staff and further develop a high tech software platform already used by clients globally.

The company, which has about 20 employees, has already created a location-based geofencing system that allows employers to pinpoint the candidates they want to reach anywhere in the world.

It hopes the £400,000 will enable it to enhance the technology for its array of high profile clients.

Stephen Anderson, managing director of Crooton, in Peterborough, which is about to launch a £400,000 crowdfunding campaign.

The crowdfunding campaign will be run next month on Crowdcube, a specialist platform that has helped rapidly growing UK businesses raise millions of pounds from members of the public.

It is the first time the three-year-old company has looked for investors into the business.

Managing director, Stephen Anderson, said: “We have achieved incredible success over the last two years, even during the global pandemic when many other recruitment companies were forced to shut down.

“Our innovative technology was used by the NHS and other key services to find the staff they desperately needed, and now our client base includes companies such as Ocado, Stagecoach, Five Guys, Wagamama, and many other household names.

“The crowdfunding campaign we are announcing will allow us to continue to grow rapidly and increase our reach internationally where we already have a strong demand from employers.

Mr Anderson added: “It’s an exciting time for the business and we are thrilled at the prospect that anyone from anywhere will be able to become an investor in the company and a part of our future success.”