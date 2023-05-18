Peterborough has been placed among the top 10 cities that are enduring a rise in the number of people without jobs, according to a new report.

The think tank Centre for Cities says that between January 2020 and last month, the percentage of the working age population who are claiming jobless related benefits has risen to 5.4 per cent.

It compares to a pre-lockdown average of just 3.8 per cent of the working age population.

The figures have been released in a new report that ranks Peterborough in tenth position among the worst hit cities.

The top spot goes to Birmingham, with 7.1 per cent of the working age population claiming unemployment related benefits over the same period.

The best performing city is York at 1.8 per cent while Cambridge has 1.9 per cent of its working age population claiming jobless related benefits. The rate for Norwich is 2.8 per cent.

New figures show the national unemployment rate for January to March 2023 increased by 0.1 per cent to 3.9 per cent.

And new data for the number of Peterborough people claiming Universal Credit last month rose by 10 per cent to 7,410 claimants – up 645 from 6,765 at the same time last year.

The number of 18 to 24 year olds claiming Universal Credit rose to 1,215 last month – up 100 from 1,115 people for April last year - a nine per cent hike.

Yet filling a record number of vacancies is still the main headache for many employers.

Chris Knights from East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, said: “As we move into Summer, Jobcentres are focusing on increasing the labour force to help businesses fill their vacancies.

We’re linking up with employers, holding regular jobs fairs and pre-employment training.

“Our work coaches provide every jobseeker with individual support, to help build confidence and develop new skills.