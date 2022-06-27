Peterborough’s Race for Life event took place at The East of England Arena and Events Centre at the East of England Showground on Sunday.

The Race for Life is national cancer charity, Cancer Research UK’s, biggest series of fundraising events, which takes place across the UK every year.

Hundreds of people wore pink as part of the movement to beat cancer as they took part in a single lap 5k.

Race for Life began 28 years ago and has grown into a series of fundraising events across the country, raising almost £900 million towards beating cancer over the last quarter of a century.

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together some of the best photos from the day – do you recognise anyone?

