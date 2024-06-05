Peterborough quadriplegic cyclist completes huge 100 mile race raising vital funds for Children with Cancer UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mike Ashton (61) completed the Ford RideLondon Sportive using a recumbent cycle using just his arms and hands

A Peterborough quadriplegic cyclist completed hi huge 100 mile race, powered by just his arms and hand – before handing over his medal to a young boy who is fighting cancer.

Mike Ashton, 61, from Peterborough, took on the Ford RideLondon Sportive to raise money for charity Children with Cancer UK, using a recumbent cycle, which is powered using the cyclists arms.

Mike had been a keen cyclist before he was involved in an accident in 2019, which left him paralysed from the shoulders down – in fact, by completing this years RideLondon Sportiv, he became one of the only people to take part in the race as an able bodied and disabled cyclist, having ridden it a few weeks before his accident.

Mike Ashton raised money for Children with Cancer UK

He said: "Having ridden in the sportive as an able-bodied cyclist, I knew that there would be supportive crowds along the way - however what was especially valued were the encouraging comments from other riders along the route," said Mike.

"I think what's unique about RideLondon has to be the incredible finish at Tower Bridge. As you turn left onto the bridge you see the towers and hear the crowd, it's just brilliant!"

As he crossed the line, Mike was presented with his medal – which he then handed over to Reggie, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia when he was just eight-years-old in 2022.

Mike labelled the youngster, who is being treated at Great Ormand Street Hospital, as ‘inspiring.’

He added: “I experienced a life-changing event in 2019 and it’s had a huge impact on me and my family.