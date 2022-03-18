Peterborough pupils turn cancelled ski trip into charity Three Peaks Challenge and raise over £2000

Eleanor, Sophie, Evie, Isabelle, Caileigh and Amelia on during their Lake District trek.

Six intrepid year 10 students from Nene Park Academy bravely took on a Three Peaks Challenge in the Lake District and have so far helped raise over an impressive £2,330 for Bowel Cancer UK – the UK’s leading bowel cancer charity.

Eleanor, Sophie, Evie, Isabelle, Caileigh and Amelia were all looking forward to going on a school skiing trip to Canada in April but when it was cancelled due to Canadian Covid restrictions, the girls decided to book a holiday to the Lake District instead.

While they were visiting, the group from Nene Park Academy, which is part of the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT), wanted to do something memorable and decided to tackle a Three Peaks challenge for charity.

They chose Bowel Cancer UK after reading personal stories online about people tackling the disease and were inspired by the charity’s mission.

The six friends braved the elements through rain, wind and snow but successfully managed to hike up Little Mell Fell, Gowbarrow Fell and Hallin Fell, raising over £2,330 in the process.

They are also using the challenge to go towards their Gold Pledge Award in school – a reward system which aims to encourage and support additional learning outside of the classroom.

Robin Grover, principal at Nene Park Academy, said: “All of us here at Nene Park Academy are so proud of Eleanor, Sophie, Evie, Isabelle, Caileigh and Amelia. Their commitment, dedication, and compassion has been inspiring and to raise so much money for such an incredible cause is fantastic.

“Within school, we aim to teach and embed values such as excellence, responsibility and leadership so it is great to see these girls going above and beyond to apply it in real life. We are so pleased for them.”

To raise funds, the girls set up a JustGiving link, did a bucket collection in school, and even ran a cake sale.

Eleanor said: “It was great. The weather was so unpredictable, and we weren’t even sure that we could complete the climb, but that made the trip even more memorable.”

Sophie added: “It was such a great experience to do in such extreme weathers and I am so proud and shocked about how much money we have raised.”

Bowel Cancer UK funds targeted research, campaigns for early treatment and care, and supports individuals and families who are suffering with bowel cancer.