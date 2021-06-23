Peterborough pupils to set sail and learn new life skills

A voyage from 2019

Up to 80 young people will spend five days crewing the tall ships and sailing off the south coast.

As well as learning to sail, the youngsters will be fully integrated into the crew and be responsible for running the vessels 24/7, which includes learning to navigate and read charts, as well as assisting in the galley and helping to maintain the ships themselves.

The experience, funded by Cross Keys Homes, will help the pupils gain in confidence and learn new life skills and offers a boost to their self-esteem.

It also teaches them teamwork, co-operation and leadership, leaving them with the confidence and willingness to take on new responsibilities and overcome challenges.

Cross Keys CEO Claire Higgins said: “I am passionate in investing in the next generation and giving them the skills and confidence to go out into the world as fully rounded young adults, and this project is a great example of how we can do this.

“This year has been so incredibly hard for youngsters, missing the social interactions that are so crucial to their development. This has compounded some of the struggles these young people have already been facing, especially with their self-confidence.

“So to take them into a completely new environment, so far out of their comfort zone, and offer them the chance to succeed, sometimes far above their own expectations, gives them such a huge feeling of achievement, especially after climbing to the very top of the mast. It’s great fun too!”

Rachel Patman, careers coordinator at Ken Stimpson Community School, said: “The past year has been so tough on our young people. When they returned from remote learning we really noticed how much they had missed out on socialising - they had forgotten how to talk to one another in class.

“This is why these voyages with Tall Ships Youth Trust are so important in helping to rebuild their confidence and wellbeing.”