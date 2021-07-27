Peterborough pupils say farewell to headteacher after 10 years in charge

William Law C of E primary school head teacher Tracey Cunningham with year 1 children at her retiring event at school. EMN-210722-093054009

After 10 full academic years at the school in Twelvetree Avenue, Mrs Cunningham was given a rapturous send off by the 600+ pupils, who put on a number of well-rehearsed performances on the school field as they said goodbye and wished her well.

“I feel sad to be leaving a school that I have given so much time to and have loved being at,” said Mrs Cunningham. “But at the same time I am excited at what the future might hold - and exhausted from the last 16 months.

“What a difficult year to end on, although the children have been so resilient. They have been amazing. The pupils come in, you show them new ways of working, new routes around the school, and they just say ‘OK’ and get on with it.”

William Law C of E primary school head teacher Tracey Cunningham with reception children at her retiring event at school.

After spells as a Headteacher at Ringstead and then Weldon, in Northamptonshire, Mrs Cunningham saw the vacancy at William Law advertised in 2010.

“It was the biggest primary school in the Diocese and that attracted me,” she said. “I thought it was amazing and that I could make a difference, and I think I have. In particular, I am really pleased to have introduced Learning Mentors, they are a vital listening ear for pupils.

“I will take away lots of lovely memories but having a whole school assembly, outside, for the first time in more than a year was just a terrific occasion.

“I have loved the school and it has given me something that you cannot buy. The children make me laugh and feel and I have always enjoyed coming in to work.

“The family of staff have been friendly and caring. I will miss them all.”