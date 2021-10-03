Peterborough pupils get a track for their ‘daily mile’
Hampton College Primary Phase in Peterborough officially opened its Daily Mile track this week, making the most of the sunshine and completing a fun run to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.
The Daily Mile is a social physical activity, with children running or jogging – at their own pace – in the fresh air with friends.
Chair of governors, Phil Smith, said “After such a turbulent time due to Covid-19, it was delightful to see all of the children and staff beaming with happiness and able to enjoy this wonderful new facility. I was so very proud to see children displaying determination to complete their run, or working in partnership to support and show understanding to those who may have found the running more of a challenge – upholding the very ethos of Hampton College Primary Phase.”