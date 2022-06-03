Peterborough pupils celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubille

Hundreds of youngsters have been having a right royal time at special picnics, outdoor parties and special events and projects all celebrating Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

Many made special crowns and wore royal themed outfits for this week’s events ahead of the big Bank Holiday celebrations.

Youngsters made flags and created special displays and enjoyed mufti days as part of a week packed with jubilee activities.

Staff and pupils at city schools have also been organising events such as playground ‘street’ parties, concerts, sporting events, fetes, services, litter picks, visits to care homes and nursing homes and open days.

The extended bank holiday, from Thursday to Sunday (June 5) will provide an opportunity for communities and people throughout the United Kingdom to come together to celebrate the historic milestone.

The four days of celebrations will include public events, community activities and beacon lighting, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen’s 70 years of service.

The PT’s photographer David Lowndes will be out and about photographing local events and street parties.

You can also email us images from you family or community celebrations to feature online and in next week’s Peterborough Telegraph.

Email us with you pictures and details of jubilee events at: [email protected]

1. Jubilee celebrations at St Michael's C of E primary school, Cardea Jubilee celebrations at St Michael's C of E primary school, Cardea Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. Jubilee celebrations at Stepping Stones Nursery, Welland Road Jubilee celebrations at Stepping Stones Nursery, Welland Road Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Jubilee celebrations at St Michael's C of E primary school, Cardea Jubilee celebrations at St Michael's C of E primary school, Cardea Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. Jubilee celebrations at St Michael's C of E primary school, Cardea Jubilee celebrations at St Michael's C of E primary school, Cardea Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales