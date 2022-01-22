Peterborough pupils are Legends when it comes to LEGO robots
Primary school students from across Peterborough and Huntingdon competed virtually in the third annual IET FIRST® LEGO® League Challenge Whirlpool Peterborough tournament, a STEM competition which encourages young people to develop their programming, teamwork and creative abilities.
Teams of students have been working hard over the last school term in order to prepare for a number of challenges, including building and programming a LEGO robot to complete a series of missions on a LEGO playing field, and developing an Innovation Project, which involved solving a problem linked to the transportation of goods.
During the tournament, which this year was run virtually, teams put their robots to the test and attempted to complete as many missions as possible during the 2.5 minute Robot Game matches.
Teams also demonstrated the design and functionality of their robots to a panel of industry judges, as well as presenting their transport-themed Innovation Projects.
Team Longthorpe Legends from Longthorpe Primary School was crowned the overall winners and will now progress to the IET FIRST® LEGO® League national finals in February, competing against schools from across the UK & Ireland.
The Legends also received the Core Values award, a recognition of the team’s commitment to the FIRST® signature set of Core Values: discovery, innovation, impact, inclusion, teamwork and fun. The Cheerios, from Hampton Vale Primary Academy, were commended in the Robot Design category for their innovative robot design and clearly thought-out mission strategy.