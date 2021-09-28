Peterborough printer Bonacia creates 23 jobs after new investment

New equipment at Bonacia.

Bonacia, based at Remus House, in Coltsfoot Drive, Woodston, has just taken delivery of a Canon inkjet sheet-fed press to meet changing demands from customers.

The new addition brings the award-winning company’s investment in equipment to £1.5 million over the last six years.

The company, which currently has 60 staff, is now looking to take on a further 23 staff to help tackle a growing workload.

The business is looking to fill vacancies for its finishing team, proof edi-typists and a full stack web developer.

A company spokesperson said: “This latest addition will meet the demand of the ever-growing short run printing market, and to continue to offer high quality printing at affordable prices.

Rosie Whitelock, managing director, said: “The i300 means we can print the lower toner coverage colour jobs all in one go at better quality, faster and cheaper, which will lead to new customers as we’ll be more competitive on price and lead times with excellent, consistent quality.

She added: “Investment is planned for new hardback machinery in the next three years as this side of the business is growing consistently.”

Bonacia is also focused on fundraising for charities including Little Miracles, CPSL

Mind and the EAAA.