Peterborough principal takes on Ten Peaks Challenge in aid of charity

The team were raising money for a range of charities

Robin Grover, principal at the Nene Park Academy, was among a team of staff from the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT) who pushed themselves to the limit as they completed the challenge in 10 hours on October 10 to mark the

Trust’s 10th anniversary.

The Lake District 10 Peaks Challenge was a one-day event which drew in 11 summits over a walking distance of 17 miles and saw CMAT staff encounter difficult terrain, lengthy ascents and steep descents along the way.

The challenge required a great deal of endurance and strength from the brave group of staff who completed the Linear Route, which started in Buttermere and ended in Great Langdale.

Each member of staff walked to raise money and awareness for a particular charity based in the local area of a CMAT academy. The charities involved include Northamptonshire Mind, Sawtry Foodbank, Opportunity Playgroup, Ely Foodbank, and Wooden Spoon Charity. Any money raised will be split equally between these charities.

The estimated completion time of the challenge is around 12 hours, but the colleagues completed the journey in just 10 hours and 10 minutes.

They also bravely returned to work the following morning.

Mark Woods, Trustee and Chief Executive Officer of CMAT, said: “We are proud to be celebrating 10 years of CMAT and providing high quality education for all in our communities.

“This challenge is just part of many activities which will be taking place throughout the year to celebrate our 10-year anniversary and mark this important milestone for the Trust.

“CMAT is at the heart of its local communities, and we want to give back to our communities for the support they have given us by raising money for vital causes which have become more important than ever during these challenging times.

“We hope everyone will get behind us and donate to these brilliant causes. Any form of support would be greatly appreciated.”