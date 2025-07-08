Peterborough primary's innovative eco-friendly welcome

A Peterborough primary academy has officially opened the front of the school, showcasing not only a brand-new learning environment but also an innovative commitment to sustainability.

Discovery Primary Academy, in Mountsteven Avenue Walton, celebrated its grand opening with a special ceremony, highlighting a pioneering collaboration with Anglian Water that has transformed the front of the school into a living, educational example of environmental responsibility.

The striking entrance features a bespoke sustainable drainage system (SuDS), designed in partnership with Anglian Water. This project aims to significantly reduce flood risk by managing rainwater runoff more effectively,

creating a beautiful and functional “rain garden” complete with planters specifically chosen to attract local wildlife.

The official opening of the new school entrance at Discovery Primary Academy.

“We are incredibly proud of our new frontage, and especially this unique feature at our entrance,” said Michelle Siequien, Headteacher.

“Working in partnership with Anglian Water has allowed us to integrate a vital environmental lesson into the very fabric of our school. It’s not just about managing water; it’s about nurturing biodiversity and educating our children about the importance of sustainable practices from day one.”

The collaboration saw children from across the school actively involved in the project, culminating in some of them getting their hands dirty by helping to plant the rain garden.

This hands-on experience has provided an invaluable learning opportunity, connecting the curriculum with real-world environmental solutions.

The official opening ceremony was marked by the presence of several representatives from Anglian Water, who formally opened the academy frontage. Anglian Water Representative Emily Clarke expressed their delight at the successful completion of the project, stating: “Anglian Water is committed to fostering resilient communities and environments. Our partnership with Discovery Primary Academy is a fantastic example of how innovative water management can be integrated into new developments, benefiting both people and nature. It’s truly inspiring to see the children so engaged with this vital work.”