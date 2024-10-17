Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff and pupils at William Law CE Primary School aim to imitate famous BBC garden makeover show in order to create new Forest Church on school grounds

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Law CE Primary School has announced it will be hosting a ‘Ground Force’ day on Saturday October 19.

The Werrington-based school hopes its efforts at imitating the now legendary BBC show, Ground Force, will help it to create a new Forest Church on a site that is currently used for forest school activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school says it has “ambitious plans” for the comprehensive makeover attempt, with tyre swings, mud kitchens and even a pizza oven all featured in the planning.

William Law CE Primary School in Werrington says it has "ambitious plans" for its upcoming 'Ground Force'-style garden makeover.

The school’s principal, Amy Lenton, said the initiative was being carried out as part of its association with one of the Church of England’s most innovative outreach initiatives:

“We are thrilled to announce that William Law has been selected as one of the Flourish schools, part of a new network launched by the Church of England,” she said.

The Flourish network aims to engage children, young people, and their families by fostering connections through new worshipping communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This network comprises 40 worshipping communities, furthering the Church's vision of becoming younger and more diverse,” Ms Lenton added.

As William Law is a pilot school within the Flourish network, it has the privilege of participating in this two-year programme aimed at establishing meaningful partnerships between primary schools and their local churches.

“Our Ground Force Day represents a significant step in bringing this vision to life, and we’re eager to see our community come together to shape this exciting new area,” Ms Lenton said.