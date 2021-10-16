Peterborough primary school hits the Mark when it comes to science lessons

Darren Epton-Smith and Helen Bowers with pupils demonstrating an app used as part of learning about the circulatory system in year 6, embracing the innovative technology within the school science curriculum.

William Law CE in Twelvetree Avenue, Werrington, has been awarded the Primary Science Quality Mark Gilt Award , as it hopes to encourage the next generation of workers in the field.

Proud headteacher Darren Epton-Smith said a lot of hard work, over many months, had gone into achieving the Gilt Award - the school had previously held Bronze status from PSQM .

“The school’s Science Lead Helen Bowers has been committed in terms of her role in putting us on the map for science, ensuring that our children have a broad and balanced science curriculum,” he said. “This just ‘quality assures’ what we are doing in school - it is a stamp of approval and the Gilt Award in particular focuses very heavily on the leadership of science.

The app used as part of learning about the circulatory system in year 6.

“In terms of the covid pandemic, it highlighted the importance of scientists and science in our everyday lives, particularly those who have developed and delivered the vaccine and the doctors and nurses who have been giving the emergency care to people who have become seriously ill.

“As a school we are really trying to promote science amongst girls. With STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) getting females in the profession is something they are encouraging. We are doing the same with science, encouraging more girls to engage in science with our curriculum.”

Mr Epton-Smith said he was particularly pleased because the award took notice of how the school had continued to deliver science lessons across the school during the pandemic.

“We are encouraging more practical science, it is not just about delivering knowledge it is how they use that knowledge in learning and apply it in practical investigations. It is making it real life and relatable,” he added.

Helen Bowers added: “The profile of science across the school is really high now and the level of engagement with practical applications is really positive