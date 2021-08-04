Peterborough Pride searching for volunteers as event returns this month

Pride parade in Peterborough in 2019.

Peterborough Pride will be back on the streets of the city on Saturday August 21.

The parade will meet from 12pm to begin at 1pm outside the Key Theatre. It will then make its way to Cathedral Square, to be joined by a variety of musicians, dancers and singers, for a street party, which will last until 6pm.

In order to help with the smooth running of the event, organisers are looking for: Event Stewards, Parade Stewards, Arsists Assistants and Social Media Assistants.

Speaking about his excitement for the event, Organiser Simon Green said: “It will be the region’s biggest LGBTQ+ parade, so we are expecting a lot of people. There will be plenty of artists, we are really proud of them and there’s some great acts! All of whom are representative of LGBTQ+ and are a diverse group, so we’re really looking forward to it.

“Being unable to do it last year was terrible, as the year before was so successful. Hopefully, this year we will pick that momentum up.

“We are encouraging people to dress up. Pride is for everyone, it’s a celebration of diversity, difference, acceptance and love. It’s a recognition of those who face homophobia, transphobia and racism, so many people can relate to that. We encourage as many to turn up as possible.”