Peterborough Pride chair expecting 'fabulous' turnout on Saturday - as Stagecoach lends parade bus

The chair of Peterborough Pride is expecting a turnout of more than 2,000 people for the annual march on Saturday – and this year there will be a parade bus, too.

The yearly Peterborough Pride celebration is taking place on Saturday, 24 June – with the march starting at Stanley Park at 1pm, before heading through Peterborough city centre, ending at The Green Backyard.

Drag Queen Teddi, chair of Peterborough Pride, said: “It feels incredible to be able to see the community in all its glory as often we have to dim our own lights in order to survive in Peterborough.”

Peterborough Pride is back with a bang as it takes to the city streets tomorrow for the 2023 celebration (image take at last year's march by David Lowndes).

She went on to explain: “I doubt anywhere is a welcoming place for LGBTQIA+ people.

“Even places like London and Manchester – where queer people thrive and have venues centred around queerness – you will still have to adjust to fit in in order for you to not get verbal or physical abuse.

“Every LGBTQIA+ person is invited, welcomed and respected at Pride.

She is expecting about 2,500 people to attend – which she said will be a “fabulous” turnout.

Teddi reassured those who haven’t been to a Pride event before – for fear of not fitting in with the LGBTQIA+ community.

“You do not need to be expressive to fit in at Pride,” she told the Peterborough Telegraph. “It’s your Pride so you celebrate it in any way you wish.”

Following the march through Peterborough city centre, there will be a Pride celebration at The Green Backyard, featuring “queer acts, queer stalls and businesses.”

The celebration will also reserve a stage to honour the death of Brianna Ghey.

Transgender girl, Brianna, 16, was found stabbed to death in a Warrington park in February, sparking nation wide vigils in her name.

Also appearing at The Green Backyeard will be acts including Embrace, Luci Collins, Hazel Nuts, Christeen, Jay SkeletÖn-Dorans and Zoe Oswald.