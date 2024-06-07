Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Annual Pride Celebration taking place on Saturday (June 8)

One of the most spectacular and colourful events on the Peterborough calendar will return to the city at the weekend, with the annual Pride Celebrations taking place.

A parade will start at Stanley Park in the city centre at 12.30pm on Saturday, and make its way to the Green Backyard on Oundle Road, where there will be more celebrations taking place throughout the afternoon.

Thousands of people took part in the parade last year, and organisers hope more people will attend this year.

The Pride event at the Green Back Yard in 2023

A number of Peterborough city centre businesses have got into the spirit of the day, and are offering discounts to 200 people taking part in the festival, thanks to work from Peterborough Positive.

The first 200 people to arrive at The Green Backyard will be given a special wristband, giving the lucky few access to a range of offers.

Some of the businesses taking part include Parrotts Fish and Chips, who are offering wristband holders a £1 bag of chips on June 8, Wildwood, who will give those with a wristband a free starter or dessert on Saturday, and Pizza Express, who will give those with a wristband 20% off the bill until 9pm.

Shops, theatres and other restaurants are also taking part