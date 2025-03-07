Peterborough Premier Inn to build 17-bedroom annexe to meet ‘considerable demand’

By Joe Griffin - LDRS
Published 7th Mar 2025, 13:06 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 13:10 BST

It will result in a loss of 19 car parking spaces

Plans have been approved to construct a two-storey annexe at a hotel in Peterborough to meet “considerable demand” in the area.

The 17-bedroom annexe will be built in the car park of the existing Premier Inn in Hampton, which is located near a McDonalds, Krispy Kreme, Toby Carvery and the Serpentine Green shopping centre.

It will result in a loss of 19 car parking spaces, but the remaining 169 spaces have been deemed sufficient with a maximum demand at 85 per cent capacity.

The Premier Inn in HamptonThe Premier Inn in Hampton
The Premier Inn in Hampton

The existing Premier Inn hotel has 143 rooms and a Brewers Fayre restaurant which extends southwards.

The annexe will be constructed to the north of the Brewers Fayre and to the east of the existing hotel, residing in the middle of the main existing car park.

Premier Inn’s planning application stated: “Premier Inn has identified a considerable demand for additional budget hotel accommodation in this location.”

It added: “This proposal for additional bedrooms and an adjusted restaurant proposition would meet Premier Inn’s operational requirements at the location and go some way in helping to address this bedroom demand.”

The annexe will provide 17 bedrooms with eight bedrooms, a plant room, linen store reception and AC compound at ground floor. It will have nine bedrooms and a linen store on the second floor.

Premier Inn says the annexe will be finished in materials to match the existing hotel, which is mainly in sand faced red brick with a grey tile roof.

The case officer report stated that the plans would go towards “enhancing the vitality and viability” of the area and would not harm its character or appearance.

It received no objections from residents or interested parties.

Plans were approved by Peterborough City Council on March 6.

