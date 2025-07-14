Peterborough police vow to step up summer patrols comes shortly after £10,000 of goods stolen from city shops found at car boot sale

Police chiefs have outlined plans for a summer campaign to clampdown on crime and anti-social behaviour in Peterborough city centre.

Top officers have pledged more visible police patrols in the city centre in a bid to ease concerns over shoplifting and a range of other anti-social behaviour offences.

It comes in the wake of a police swoop on a car boot sale in Wellington Street, Eastgate, when offices took away more than £10,000 worth of products stolen from shops in Peterborough.

Some 675 stolen items from confectionery to cosmetics were seized by police

Separately, a number of people have been sentenced by the courts on multiple charges of shoplifting.

Police Sergeant Steve Rose said: “As part of the national Safer Streets Summer campaign we will be increasing patrols in the city centre.

"We will also be working with partners to continue to tackle key issues such as retail crime and anti-social behaviour.

Sgt Rose said: “So far, officers on patrol have conducted a range of activity, such as helping vulnerable people, dispersing those in breach of Public Space Protection Orders, seizing e-scooters, issuing tickets for traffic offences, engaging with business owners and making arrests for offences including suspected drug dealing.

Some of the goods seized from the car boot sale in Peterborough

He said: “During the campaign we will also team up with partners to conduct days of action concerning key issues.”

The move, which is part of a Government initiative that encompasses 500 cities and towns nationally, has been welcomed by Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes.

He said: “Improving neighbourhood policing and tackling antisocial behaviour is one of my priorities for Peterborough.

"We all deserve town centres and high streets that we feel safe to walk down.

“I have campaigned over the last year for more police in Peterborough, working closely with local businesses and community groups to make our city safer.

"This investment means a stronger, more visible police presence where it is needed most.

“This is a down payment on the extra police we need and we are starting to turn the corner on the decline we’ve seen.”

Cambridgeshire police recently confirmed it would get an extra 10 police officers for Peterborough as part of a £200 million Government investment in policing.