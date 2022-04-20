Peterborough police dogs scale Mount Snowdon in charity challenge

Officers from BCH Police Dog Unit at the top of Mount Snowdon.

Sam Davies, and three officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Police Dog Unit made it to the summit of the peak in Wales, along with some of their four-legged colleagues.

They originally set a £2000 target but have so far raised £2,255 to support the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit where Sam’s daughter Willow was looked after, when she was born two months premature in December.

She spent the first three weeks of her life in the care unit very poorly with sepsis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I can not put into words how amazing the staff where. Who, without their hard work and dedication, Willow would be unlikely to have made it to today, and for that, I will forever be in their debt.

“We are incredibly lucky to have our NHS.”