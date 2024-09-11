Peterborough playwright helps pen spooky pre-Halloween production

By Darren Calpin
Published 11th Sep 2024, 16:51 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 17:01 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

‘More…Ghost Stories by Candlelight’ will tour across our region before ending at Shakespeare's Globe

If you’re looking to experience some genuine spooky chills in the run-up to Halloween then a new live theatre production co-penned by a Peterborough playwright could be just the ticket.

Billed as an “evening of contemporary tales and music from the ‘Haunted Counties’ of East Anglia,” More…Ghost Stories by Candlelight is an attempt to bring the naturally spooky heritage of our region back to the masses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aisha Zia, an award-winning writer from Peterborough, is one of the four playwrights who have contributed stories to the touring production.

Acclaimed peterborough writer Aisha Zia is one of four writers who have helped pen 'More…Ghost Stories by Candlelight.'placeholder image
Acclaimed peterborough writer Aisha Zia is one of four writers who have helped pen 'More…Ghost Stories by Candlelight.'

The acclaimed wordsmith acknowledged that the challenge of writing ghost stories put her well and truly ”out of my comfort zone.”

“Writing a ghost story comes with its challenges, mainly plot,” she explained, adding: “If you want to spook people you have to know where to place the chills.”

This year’s production follows on the heels of its predecessor, Ghost Stories by Candlelight, which enjoyed a successful run last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Along with conventional theatres, the producers are deliberately taking the 2024 tour to characterful and atmospheric non-theatrical spaces like Colchester’s Layer Marney Towers and Old Divinity Hall in Cambridge.

The reason for staging performances in these so-called ‘non-traditional venues is to hark back to the now somewhat lost tradition of storytelling in pubs, village halls and other community hubs.

Aisha worked in collaboration with fellow writers Tassa Deparis, James McDermott and Eloise Pennycott to put the evening together. All four spooky storytellers have connections to the East of England.

Aisha said collaborating with her peers was a highly rewarding process:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s been an extraordinary exercise but one I’ve been supported through with excellent dramaturgy and a whole team of brilliant writers with their own juicy tales to tell,” she said.

More…Ghost Stories by Candlelight is scheduled to perform at 11 venues across the East of England, starting at the Easter Angles centre in Ipswich on October 15.

The show will then arrive at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse on 30 October in time for a six-night Halloween run at Shakespeare’s Globe. More information and a ful list of tour dates can be found at https://hightide.org.uk/event/more-ghost-stories-by-candlelight/

Related topics:PeterboroughEast of England
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice